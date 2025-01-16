Thailand positions itself as regional hub for cruise tourism

Cruise tourism, which combines luxury transport with a floating resort experience, is set for significant growth, the latest Cruise Tourism Global Market Report 2024 said.
The sector is expected to grow from US$6.96 billion (240.81 billion baht) to $7.62 billion in 2025, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.
Industry analysts predict the market with hit $10.85 billion by 2029, maintaining a steady CAGR of 9.2%. This expansion is driven primarily by the growing demand for luxury travel experiences, particularly among younger travellers.
Social media-savvy Millennials and Generation Z are increasingly seeking cruise adventures, while the industry focuses on environmentally sustainable practices.
The report highlights several key factors contributing to the sector's expansion, including technological innovation, enhanced health and safety measures, and the emergence of new destinations. While North America currently leads the market, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the fastest-growing segment.
Thailand’s cruise tourism sector is optimistic about its prospects. Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri noted that the country's high season, running from November to the early months of the year, continues to attract a large number of international tourists.
To capitalise on this growth, the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) is upgrading its facilities at Terminal 22A at Klong Toei port in the heart of Bangkok.
"Beyond our goal of maintaining high-performance port operations with excellent logistics services, we're modernising our facilities to create a state-of-the-art cruise terminal," PAT director-general Kriangkrai Chaisiriwongsuk said.
The development includes one-stop tourism facilities, offering seamless access to Bangkok’s cultural attractions, shopping districts and restaurants. The port has already secured bookings for the high season in 2025 from three cruise ships, namely WS World Odyssey, Insignia and Ms Regatta, carrying 500, 650 and 700 passengers, respectively.
“We are committed to developing world-class infrastructure to support water tourism, positioning Thailand as a regional hub for cruise tourism,” Kriangkrai added.
The global market spans multiple regions, with key players such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain all contributing to the sector's growth.