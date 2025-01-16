Thailand positions itself as regional hub for cruise tourism

Cruise tourism, which combines luxury transport with a floating resort experience, is set for significant growth, the latest Cruise Tourism Global Market Report 2024 said.

The sector is expected to grow from US$6.96 billion (240.81 billion baht) to $7.62 billion in 2025, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

Industry analysts predict the market with hit $10.85 billion by 2029, maintaining a steady CAGR of 9.2%. This expansion is driven primarily by the growing demand for luxury travel experiences, particularly among younger travellers.

Social media-savvy Millennials and Generation Z are increasingly seeking cruise adventures, while the industry focuses on environmentally sustainable practices.

The report highlights several key factors contributing to the sector's expansion, including technological innovation, enhanced health and safety measures, and the emergence of new destinations. While North America currently leads the market, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the fastest-growing segment.