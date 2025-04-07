SET Imposes Trading Curbs Amid Tariff Turmoil

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has introduced temporary measures to address potential market volatility following recent tariff policy changes that have triggered a global downturn.

Approved by the SET's Board of Governors (BoG) on Monday, these measures are designed to provide investors with time for assessment and analysis to inform their investment decisions. The Thailand Futures Exchange pcl (TFEX) Board of Directors has also approved corresponding trading measures.

Key changes include adjustments to ceiling and floor limits across the SET, mai, and TFEX. For stocks and unit trusts on the SET and mai, these limits will shift from +/- 30% to +/- 15%. Foreign shares will see a change from +/- 60% to +/- 30%.

Similarly, index futures/options, sector futures, and single stock futures on the TFEX will move from +/- 30% to +/- 15%. These revised daily ceiling and floor limits will not apply to Depositary Receipts (DR) and Depositary Receipts x (DRx) products.