Thailand's Tax Revenue Reaches 996 Billion Baht in First Five Months

Thailand's Ministry of Finance has reported that government revenue collection for the first five months of fiscal year 2025 (October 2024 to February 2025) reached 996.458 billion baht.



This figure is broadly in line with projections and similar to the revenue collected during the same period in the previous year.

According to Pornchai Thiravech, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office and spokesperson for the ministry, key factors contributing to this revenue performance include: