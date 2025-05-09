Chiang Mai\'s tourism faces harsh low season amid falling Chinese and Thai visitors

La-iad Bungsrithong, General Manager of RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort Chiang Mai and advisor to the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said the outlook for Chiang Mai’s tourism and hotel industry during the low season (Q2–Q3 of 2025) is "extremely bleak," with overall tourist numbers plummeting due to declines in two key markets: China and Thailand.
While the first quarter started off strong with a carryover from the previous high season in Q4 of 2024, the momentum only lasted through January and February. By March, the decline in tourist arrivals became evident.
In particular, the Chinese market—previously the largest international tourist segment for Chiang Mai—was hit hard. Following an earthquake in Myanmar on March 28, Chinese tourist numbers dropped significantly in April, with total arrivals from China down 50–60% since the start of the year.
“We believe that beyond China’s slowing economy and ongoing safety image concerns, Chiang Mai’s attractions may no longer match the preferences of Chinese tourists, who now favor Bangkok and Phuket instead,” La-iad said.
Currently, Chiang Mai receives just eight direct flights per day from China—down from over ten during the high season (Q4 2024 to Q1 2025) and well below the pre-COVID average of 15–18 flights per day in 2019.
La-iad explained that typically, Thai tourists make up 70% of Chiang Mai’s visitors, with 30% coming from abroad, led by China, followed by South Korea and Taiwan. With the sharp drop in Chinese visitors, operators are now seeking to diversify by targeting emerging markets such as South Korea, the Middle East, and ASEAN countries. In Q1, arrivals from South Korea, Taiwan, and the UK were notable, though the low season naturally brings a slowdown in travel activity.
La-iad also highlighted a concerning trend in the domestic market. Thai tourist numbers have fallen by over 20% since the beginning of the year, now making up only 40–50% of all visitors to Chiang Mai. This drop is linked to a sustained post-COVID trend of Thais opting for overseas travel, combined with high domestic airfare prices.
“Thais are also quite cautious about spending, as income levels remain flat while the cost of living continues to rise. I’d like to see the government help control the prices of essential goods so that people still have purchasing power for travel,” she added.
Even the usually peak Songkran festival season in April saw a surprise slump, with a noticeable absence of both Thai and Chinese tourists, largely due to lingering safety concerns. Hotel occupancy rates throughout Chiang Mai dropped by 15–20% compared to the same period last year. In popular areas like Chang Klan and the Night Bazaar, occupancy hovered around 50%, while Nimmanhaemin and the Old Town areas maintained relatively stable rates of 60–70%. Overall, Chiang Mai saw a 20–30% drop in tourist numbers in April—making it worse than March, despite Songkran festivities, which were largely celebrated by locals only.
“Given how poor the first four months have been, just maintaining the current business level for the rest of 2025 would already be an achievement,” said La-iad.
If tourism picks up again during the school holidays in July and August, hotels may still manage to achieve decent occupancy rates for 6–8 months of the year. Otherwise, they will be forced to rely almost entirely on the high season—limited to just 4–5 months, from January–February and October–December, she added.