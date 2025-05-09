Chiang Mai\'s tourism faces harsh low season amid falling Chinese and Thai visitors

La-iad Bungsrithong, General Manager of RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort Chiang Mai and advisor to the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said the outlook for Chiang Mai’s tourism and hotel industry during the low season (Q2–Q3 of 2025) is "extremely bleak," with overall tourist numbers plummeting due to declines in two key markets: China and Thailand.

While the first quarter started off strong with a carryover from the previous high season in Q4 of 2024, the momentum only lasted through January and February. By March, the decline in tourist arrivals became evident.

In particular, the Chinese market—previously the largest international tourist segment for Chiang Mai—was hit hard. Following an earthquake in Myanmar on March 28, Chinese tourist numbers dropped significantly in April, with total arrivals from China down 50–60% since the start of the year.

“We believe that beyond China’s slowing economy and ongoing safety image concerns, Chiang Mai’s attractions may no longer match the preferences of Chinese tourists, who now favor Bangkok and Phuket instead,” La-iad said.