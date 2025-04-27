Dara Dhevi Chiang Mai Management invests 500M after fire

Suphan Sethapanich, Board Member and Executive of Siam Estate Dara Dhevi Co., Ltd., revealed that the "Dara Dhevi Chiang Mai" hotel is currently owned by Siam Estate Dara Dhevi Co., Ltd., a joint venture (JV) between Siam Estate and Inter Far East Thermal Power Co., Ltd. (IThermal), a subsidiary of Inter Far East Energy Corporation Public Co., Ltd. (IFEC).

The company won the bid to acquire the Dara Dhevi Chiang Mai hotel (located on approximately 80 rai of land) for 2.4 billion baht.

"We had to JV with IThermal because IThermal is both the creditor and the asset owner. They purchased the Dara Dhevi hotel for 2.4 billion baht, using 1 billion baht in cash from Siam Estate, while the remaining amount was covered by IThermal using their right to offset the balance."

"Siam Estate paid 1 billion baht in cash for the purchase of the Dara Dhevi hotel because we saw an investment opportunity. We believe the hotel's value is greater than that, given its unique characteristics, and it has long-term business development potential."

Suphan further added that following the fire at the Dara Dhevi hotel, which occurred at 2am on April 23, 2025, he would like to confirm once again that the hotel was not completely destroyed by the fire. The damage was minimal, with only the spa building being heavily affected, accounting for less than 5% of the hotel's total area, and it has had almost no impact on the business value.