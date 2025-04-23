Fire Strikes Dhara Dhevi: A History of Sales, Debt, and Now Disaster at Iconic Thai Resort

The five-star Dhara Dhevi Hotel, a sprawling estate in Chiang Mai, was engulfed by fire in the early hours, prompting a significant emergency response.

While the extent of the damage and the cause of the blaze are under investigation, this incident is the latest in a series of dramatic events that have overshadowed the resort's initial grandeur.

Opened in 2004 following a substantial investment of 3 billion baht, Dhara Dhevi was initially managed by the prestigious Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group for a 15-year term, with an option for a further 15-year extension.

The "Dhara Dhevi" hotel has been embroiled in drama since its initial construction, facing opposition from Lanna scholars regarding the replication of ancient monuments and historical sites within the hotel, as reported by Manager 360 Degrees.

Suchet Suwanmongkol, the hotel's owner at the time, a former Isuzu car dealership magnate with a passion for Lanna culture, declared his intention to live and die in Chiang Mai.

Despite this passion and beneath its luxurious façade, financial difficulties soon emerged. Only a few years after opening, news surfaced that "Dhara Dhevi Chiang Mai" was up for sale.

