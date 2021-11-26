Court rejects re-evaluation order, demands Dhara Dhevi auction go ahead as scheduled

The office said earlier last week that it agreed with the hotel creditors’ petition that the hotel’s value set by the Legal Execution Department’s Asset Evaluation Committee was too low compared to the price released by a private assessing firm.

The court, however, said the Chiang Mai Legal Execution Office’s order was unlawful because as per regulations, the Asset Evaluation Committee has full authority to set the final price of an asset. The plaintiff can only oppose the price estimated by a legal execution officer, not one announced by the committee.