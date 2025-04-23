Fire breaks out at Chiang Mai’s iconic Dhara Dhevi Hotel — No injuries reported

A fire broke out at the renowned Dhara Dhevi Hotel in Chiang Mai province in the early hours of Wednesday (April 23). Firefighters and rescue teams worked swiftly to contain the flames within a limited area, and there are no initial reports of injuries or fatalities.

At around 1:50 a.m., the Ruamjai Chiang Mai Foundation's radio center received an alert about the fire at the Dhara Dhevi Hotel, located in the Tha Sala Subdistrict of Mueang District, Chiang Mai province.

The foundation dispatched a rescue vehicle, along with rescue personnel and volunteers, to the scene. Firefighters were also deployed to help extinguish the blaze.

Initial reports from officials at the scene indicate that the fire broke out in an inner section of the hotel building.