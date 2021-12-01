Chiang Mai Legal Execution Office director transferred over Dhara Dhevi Hotel auction order

She said the move came after Global One Asset Management, a preferential creditor of Dhara Dhevi Hotel, filed a lawsuit against officers at Chiang Mai’s Legal Execution Office with the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region V.
“The department has now set up a committee to investigate the case and maintain fairness among parties,” she said.
“Meanwhile, the department has ordered Kaiwan to work as the Phayao Legal Execution Office director until January 31 to facilitate the investigation.”
Tussanee made it clear that the auction would go ahead as scheduled.
The 123-room five-star luxury hotel was slated to go under the hammer on November 12, December 3 and 24, January 14, February 4 and 25.
The hotel, which was pummelled by the pandemic, had to shut temporarily in early 2020. It then filed for rehabilitation in June 2020. The Appeal Court dismissed this petition on November 18, forcing the hotel to announce bankruptcy.
