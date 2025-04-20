Chiang Mai sets new Guinness World Record for largest Lanna Nail Dance

In a dazzling display of cultural heritage, over 10,000 traditional dancers from across the Lanna (A state centered in present-day Northern Thailand from the 13th to the 18th centuries) region gathered on Saturday, April 19, 2025, to perform the world’s largest Lanna nail dance at Chiang Mai’s iconic Three Kings Monument and key locations around the old city moat.
The event honoured the ancestral kings and celebrated Chiang Mai as a “City of Happiness” rooted in sustainable cultural traditions.
The performance was divided into two segments. The first, a 15-minute presentation, paid tribute to the forebears of Lanna and showcased the region’s elegance and rich cultural identity, particularly in the royal style of Princess Dara Rasmi.
The second segment, lasting six minutes, was dedicated to the official Guinness World Records attempt.
Following the record-setting performance, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, who presided over the event, joined the dancers in a symbolic "lotus bloom" movement, further highlighting the unity and pride of the Lanna people in preserving their heritage on a global stage.