Severe storms hit Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, causing power outages and property damage

In Chiang Mai, a summer storm with heavy rain and strong winds struck Don Kaew subdistrict in Mae Rim district. A large roadside tree (opposite the 7th Infantry Division) was uprooted and collapsed onto a restaurant, causing significant damage and injuring two people.

Reports also confirm that the fallen trees damaged 11 cars and 3 motorcycles. Two individuals sustained minor injuries.

Chiang Mai’s governor has instructed local authorities, including village heads, municipal staff, and rescue volunteers, to provide immediate first aid and support. The injured were safely transported to Nakornping Hospital. Efforts to remove fallen trees and assess further damage are ongoing, with assistance to be provided according to standard disaster response protocols.

The Thai Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast isolated thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hot to very hot daytime conditions in the upper Thailand. In the northern region, isolated thundershowers and gusts are expected in Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun provinces.