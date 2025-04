The Earthquake Observation Division of the department stated that two of these earthquakes occurred in Thailand.

The first, with a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 2 km, occurred at 12:53 AM in Pong Phrae Subdistrict, Mae Lao District, Chiang Rai Province.

The second, with a magnitude of 1.9 and a depth of 7 km, occurred at 5:44 AM in Saluang Subdistrict, Mae Rim District, Chiang Mai Province.

There have been no reports of property damage or casualties at the time of reporting.