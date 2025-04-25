Panic at Chiang Mai hospital as knife-wielding man causes chaos

According to the Chiang Mai News Facebook page, the incident occurred around 11.30am in Mueang district, sparking fear and confusion among staff and patients.
Police officers from Maeping Police Station arrived at the scene promptly around midday. The area was cordoned off and access was restricted to ensure public safety and allow emergency responders to operate without disruption.
At approximately 12.30pm, a special operations unit arrived to assess the situation and plan a careful intervention, with the safety of everyone in the building as the top priority.
By 12.50pm, authorities successfully apprehended the man without injury. He was escorted to a Maeping Police Station vehicle for questioning and further legal proceedings.
The suspect’s older brother, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that his younger brother was struggling with alcohol addiction and was in the process of receiving treatment.
He believes the incident was triggered by withdrawal symptoms, compounded by several days of being suspended from work, which led to mounting stress and the eventual outburst.