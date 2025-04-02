Thai adviser’s suicide unrelated to State Audit Office collapse

The ITD-CREC No 10 joint venture, comprising Italian-Thai Development (ITD) and CREC No 10, was responsible for constructing the State Audit Office building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, which collapsed last Friday.
CREC No 10 adviser, General Passorn Isarangkun Na Ayutthaya, was found dead on March 4, 2023, in a meeting room on the second floor of a tyre import and export company in Bangkok's Thung Khru district.
He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, which exited through his back. However, police had yet to determine the exact cause of death at the time.
A source from the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Ratburana Police Station confirmed that an autopsy had been conducted. The deceased had suffered from depression, according to questioning of his relatives.
The source asserted that General Passorn's death was unrelated to any business conflict. With CCTV footage as evidence, the source affirmed that he had died by suicide and that his death had no connection to the collapse of the State Audit Office building.
The footage showed no one else present in the meeting room when General Passorn died, and company officials rushed to the scene upon hearing the gunshot.