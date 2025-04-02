Thai adviser’s suicide unrelated to State Audit Office collapse

A source from the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Ratburana Police Station confirmed that an autopsy had been conducted. The deceased had suffered from depression, according to questioning of his relatives.

The source asserted that General Passorn's death was unrelated to any business conflict. With CCTV footage as evidence, the source affirmed that he had died by suicide and that his death had no connection to the collapse of the State Audit Office building.

The footage showed no one else present in the meeting room when General Passorn died, and company officials rushed to the scene upon hearing the gunshot.