Beware of M-Flow scam targeting outstanding balance payments

Scammers send fraudulent SMS messages claiming the recipient has an unpaid M-Flow bill, along with a fake link designed to steal personal data and money.
The scam is spreading rapidly, and many have fallen victim, CIB reported in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
To avoid this scam, police advise people to be cautious of messages stating, "You have an M-Flow bill pending." If you receive such an SMS, do not click the attached link or provide any personal information.
For those unsure about their balance, the police recommend checking and paying through three official channels: the MFlowthai app, @mflowthai Line Official, and the website mflowthai.com, or by calling 1586.