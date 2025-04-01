Man arrested for fake story about pregnant wife in collapsed building

However, a Facebook page called "Big Kren" exposed the story, revealing that Somnit’s daughter was searching for him after she saw the news. The page claimed that the daughter had not seen Somnit for eight years, stating that he had caused significant trouble until her mother filed for divorce.

The police arrested Somnit and took him to Bang Sue Police Station for questioning.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman who was falsely implicated in Somnit’s fabricated story filed a complaint against him, stating that his lies had caused panic among her family.

Kornwipa Sonbuppa lodged the complaint at Bang Sue Police Station after seeing her former employee ID card appear in the news.

She told the press that she had worked as a part-time employee at a shop in a department store in the Rama IX area in 2019. She explained that she had resigned and returned her employee card to the shop.

"I am currently working for a company that manufactures and distributes golf clothing," she said.