Event industry crisis 2025: worst liquidity crunch in a decade

Upathum Nisitsukcharoen, President of the Event Management Association (EMA), stated that 2025 has been one of the toughest years in recent memory for the event industry. Both government and private sector events have declined significantly, with companies across the board—small, medium, and large—struggling with severe liquidity issues.

He attributed the downturn to a combination of global and domestic factors, including economic uncertainty fueled by Trump-era policies, the World Bank’s downgrade of Thailand’s GDP forecast from 2.9% to 1.6%, and a tight financial climate across the broader economy. “It’s a total collapse,” he said bluntly.

“Everyone is struggling—organizers, suppliers, freelancers. Many have completed projects but haven't been paid, likely due to liquidity problems throughout the market,” Upathum explained. “In my view, this is the worst the industry has faced in a decade.”

He noted that payment delays, banking restrictions on lending, and administrative bottlenecks in disbursements are contributing to a system-wide cash flow crisis, affecting the entire event supply chain.