Thai event organizer calls for govt intervention amid rising Chinese competition

Kreingkrai Kanjanapokin, the founder and co-CEO of Index Creative Village Plc, recently highlighted the increasing foreign competition in the Thai event organization industry.

Many international players, especially those from China, are actively entering the Thai market, while Thai entrepreneurs are also expanding their businesses abroad to foster growth, he said.

Kreingkrai pointed out that Chinese operators have become more aggressive in recent years, organizing events in Thailand by bringing entire teams and supply chains from China.

“They use equipment, lighting, and workers from China. This is in stark contrast to Thai companies, which, when organizing events abroad, rely on local resources or workers,” he said. “Thai organizers can only oversee the preparation, unable to fully engage in the supply chain as their foreign counterparts do.”