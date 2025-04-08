Thai event organizer calls for govt intervention amid rising Chinese competition

Kreingkrai Kanjanapokin, the founder and co-CEO of Index Creative Village Plc, recently highlighted the increasing foreign competition in the Thai event organization industry.
Many international players, especially those from China, are actively entering the Thai market, while Thai entrepreneurs are also expanding their businesses abroad to foster growth, he said.
Kreingkrai pointed out that Chinese operators have become more aggressive in recent years, organizing events in Thailand by bringing entire teams and supply chains from China.
“They use equipment, lighting, and workers from China. This is in stark contrast to Thai companies, which, when organizing events abroad, rely on local resources or workers,” he said. “Thai organizers can only oversee the preparation, unable to fully engage in the supply chain as their foreign counterparts do.”
Kreingkrai noted that the Thai private sector is now seeking collaboration with the government through the National Soft Power Strategy Committee to protect local businesses. The aim is to prevent foreign companies from organizing events using foreign labor, equipment, and resources in Thailand.
Kreingkrai also called on the government to implement more stringent regulations and enforce the law more effectively. He suggested that companies without proper licenses should be banned from operating from the outset, and illegal workers hired for event organization should be arrested just like in Singapore.
“If we allow this to continue, it will turn the event industry into a low-value, tourist-like business. Thai companies may lose future opportunities if we do not take action now,” he warned.
Despite these concerns, he acknowledged the positive aspects of foreign businesses entering Thailand. While these companies must be legally registered, Kreingkrai believes that Thai companies should be able to learn from them, especially when it comes to construction technologies, with appropriate regulations in place.
Index Creative Village estimated that Thailand’s event industry in 2025 will rise to 14 billion baht in value, returning to pre-COVID-19 levels. Key contributors include launches of luxury brands and major concerts by Thai and international artists.