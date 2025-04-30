Army to probe whether real military police deployed at Chinese event

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) announced on Wednesday that it is investigating an incident involving men dressed as military police who allegedly escorted a Chinese business executive at an event in Nonthaburi in late last year.

Facebook Post Raises Questions Over Military Escort

The probe follows a post by the popular Facebook page CSI LA on Tuesday night. The post questioned the identity of the Chinese woman and why she warranted a military police (MP) escort. It asked whether she was a state official or merely a civilian, and why a military unit would be deployed for such an event.

The event in question took place at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, on December 24 2024.