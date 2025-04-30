Army to probe whether real military police deployed at Chinese event

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) announced on Wednesday that it is investigating an incident involving men dressed as military police who allegedly escorted a Chinese business executive at an event in Nonthaburi in late last year.
The probe follows a post by the popular Facebook page CSI LA on Tuesday night. The post questioned the identity of the Chinese woman and why she warranted a military police (MP) escort. It asked whether she was a state official or merely a civilian, and why a military unit would be deployed for such an event.
The event in question took place at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, on December 24 2024.
Several Facebook users commented that the uniforms worn by the supposed MPs appeared suspicious. While the helmets displayed the standard “MP” insignia, the rest of the attire looked inauthentic. The men also concealed their faces and did not display any unit badges, further fuelling doubts about their legitimacy.
RTA Deputy Spokesman Colonel Ritcha Suksuwanon stated that MP Battalion 11, which is responsible for Bangkok, confirmed it had not deployed any personnel to the event.
He added that the Army has not yet confirmed whether the individuals in question were real military police or impersonators, and further investigation is ongoing.
Col Ritcha warned that if the individuals were indeed real MPs, they would face disciplinary action for carrying out an unauthorised mission, in violation of military regulations. However, he stopped short of clarifying whether impersonators—if identified—would face legal consequences for dressing as military personnel.
Further posts by CSI LA late Tuesday and Wednesday morning identified the woman as an executive of the Quan Hou Group, a Chinese company. CSI alleged the firm hosted the event to mislead Chinese investors into believing their products were highly successful in Thailand.
According to the page, former Deputy Prime Minister Korn Dabaransi attended the event. CSI LA also claimed that Chinese attendees were bussed in using a police motorcade, and that a senior police officer was in charge of the operation. The page questioned whether Thai government officials were involved in approving the use of state resources—including military police and police escorts—for the event.