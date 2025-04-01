Thai Event Industry Staggers Amid Quake Jitters and Chinese Market Incursions

Thailand's event industry is facing a challenging period, grappling with the ripple effects of the recent earthquake originating in Myanmar, which has led to event postponements and a potential slowdown in short-haul tourist arrivals.

Simultaneously, local event organisers are contending with increasing competition from Chinese firms.

Kriengkrai Kanjanapokin, founder and co-CEO of Index Creative Village, highlighted the immediate impact of the earthquake, noting that tremors felt across Thailand have prompted event postponements and are expected to dampen regional tourism.

He warned that short-haul travel to Thailand could see a noticeable decline.

However, Kriengkrai also pointed out that the situation has spurred the Thai government to intensify its use of events as a tool for promoting confidence and stimulating the economy, particularly during the crucial Songkran festival.