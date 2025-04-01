Thai Event Industry Staggers Amid Quake Jitters and Chinese Market Incursions

Thailand's event industry is facing a challenging period, grappling with the ripple effects of the recent earthquake originating in Myanmar, which has led to event postponements and a potential slowdown in short-haul tourist arrivals.
Simultaneously, local event organisers are contending with increasing competition from Chinese firms.
Kriengkrai Kanjanapokin, founder and co-CEO of Index Creative Village, highlighted the immediate impact of the earthquake, noting that tremors felt across Thailand have prompted event postponements and are expected to dampen regional tourism.
He warned that short-haul travel to Thailand could see a noticeable decline.
However, Kriengkrai also pointed out that the situation has spurred the Thai government to intensify its use of events as a tool for promoting confidence and stimulating the economy, particularly during the crucial Songkran festival.
The government is also extending its summer festival season to a seven-month period, aiming to attract both domestic and European tourists, with events such as MotoGP, marathons, and cultural festivals receiving significant funding.
"We are in a period of shock," Kriengkrai stated, predicting short-term disruptions lasting around two weeks.
He emphasised the government's two-week window to restore confidence and promote Thailand as a vibrant destination, using events to amplify the message.
Index Creative Village has experienced a minor impact, with one marketing event postponed and some fan meetings rescheduled. However, an event in Yangon, Myanmar, organised with the Royal Thai Embassy, was cancelled.
The company is closely monitoring the situation in Myanmar for two further events planned later in the year.
Looking ahead to 2025, the Thai event industry, valued at 14 billion baht, is projected to return to pre-pandemic growth, driven by government initiatives and the expansion of local companies.
Index Creative Village is diversifying its portfolio, including organising events for luxury brands and expanding into international markets.
However, the industry faces a significant challenge from the increasing presence of Chinese event organisers, who are bringing their own equipment, personnel, and expertise.
Local firms are calling for stricter enforcement of regulations, particularly concerning labour and licensing, to protect their interests.
"We are taking action to prevent foreign entities, particularly Chinese companies, from independently organising events without proper licensing," Kriengkrai explained.
He also stressed the need for knowledge transfer and collaboration, advocating for regulations that ensure local companies benefit from foreign expertise.