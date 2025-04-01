Bangkok ends disaster zone announcement as overall situation improves

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Monday canceled its earlier announcement from Friday, which had declared the Thai capital a Level 2 disaster zone after an earthquake in Myanmar triggered widespread impacts in several areas of Thailand.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said in a statement on Monday that the BMA’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division assessed the situation and concluded that the overall situation had improved.

“The impact on the public, the damage to basic infrastructure, transportation routes, and assistance in various sectors have been continuously addressed,” said the statement. “Additionally, the living conditions of most residents have returned to normal. The District Office’s Command Center was able to manage disaster response in the affected areas.”

Therefore, Chadchart, in his capacity as the director of BMA, canceled the declaration of the metropolitan area as a Level 2 disaster zone, in accordance with the 2007 Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act and the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan 2021-2027.

