BMA honours earthquake rescue heroes with ‘Nakarapirak Pin’ award

This is the first time in BMA history that such honours have been awarded to individuals from outside the organisation, he explained, Over the 48 days of rescue operations, we witnessed genuine dedication and self-sacrifice.

These efforts proved the power of unity and cooperation, which helped us get through this crisis together.

The Nakarapirak Pin is awarded to those who have performed distinguished service for the city. All of you helped protect Bangkok in its time of need. Without your support, BMA could not have done this alone, Chadchart said.

“Let the Nakarapirak Pin symbolise unity and public spirit. May your exemplary conduct serve as inspiration for future service. Whenever Bangkok or the country faces adversity, may we stand united as we have today. BMA sincerely thanks each and every one of you.”