BMA honours earthquake rescue heroes with ‘Nakarapirak Pin’ award

The ceremony, held at the Bangkok Room in the Irawatpattana Building at Bangkok City Hall (Din Daeng), was presided over by Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok.
Chadchart said it was a great honour to present this recognition to volunteers and all those involved in the rescue and relief efforts following the earthquake on March 28, 2025.
This is the first time in BMA history that such honours have been awarded to individuals from outside the organisation, he explained, Over the 48 days of rescue operations, we witnessed genuine dedication and self-sacrifice.
These efforts proved the power of unity and cooperation, which helped us get through this crisis together.
The Nakarapirak Pin is awarded to those who have performed distinguished service for the city. All of you helped protect Bangkok in its time of need. Without your support, BMA could not have done this alone, Chadchart said.
“Let the Nakarapirak Pin symbolise unity and public spirit. May your exemplary conduct serve as inspiration for future service. Whenever Bangkok or the country faces adversity, may we stand united as we have today. BMA sincerely thanks each and every one of you.”
The BMA honoured volunteers, rescue workers, and private sector organisations who took part in the mission to search for and assist earthquake victims, as well as those who donated equipment, supplies, and other necessities.
The Nakarapirak Pin is an official mark of honour granted by BMA to individuals whose contributions to society—through sacrifice, service, and exemplary conduct—deserve public recognition.
Among those attending the ceremony were BMA executives, Surachit Phongsinghvithya (President of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council), Viput Sriwaurai (First Vice-Chairman of the Council), volunteers, foundation members, private organisations, and other stakeholders.
Photos from the ceremony can be downloaded here:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1IzGgM2dkQe7EprhEvi2Nm4nG9shtV1Dm
