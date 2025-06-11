BMA orders registered motorcycle taxi drivers to report every two years

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued a new directive requiring registered motorcycle taxi drivers to report to the authorities every two years.
The amended directive was published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday.
According to the amendment, registered drivers must report to the BMA between November 1 and 30 every two years, starting this year.
Drivers who fail to report within the specified period will have their names removed from the list of registered motorcycle taxi stands.
The BMA has implemented this system to regulate motorcycle taxi operations in the capital by officially registering both taxi stands and drivers assigned to each location.