BMA joins crackdown on cable theft in Khlong Sam Wa district

The BMA spokesman reminded scrap dealers that, in addition to rules set by DOPA, City Hall has imposed extra regulations—especially concerning clearly identifiable state property, such as cables and manhole covers. These rules must be strictly followed.

If a dealer suspects that an item may belong to the government, they must notify the relevant agency. If cable theft is witnessed, it should be reported immediately via hotline 191.

“This operation reflects the BMA’s integrated efforts with the Metropolitan Police Bureau and DOPA under the 'Shock the Thieves' campaign. We are taking serious action to combat the theft of electrical cables, which has led to streetlight outages across Bangkok,” Aekvarunyoo said.

Members of the public can report suspected cable theft or illegal scrap shops via the Traffy Fondue platform, by calling 191, or contacting their local police station.

#ShocktheThieves #BMA #Bangkok #thief #KhlongSamWa #cable #electricity #crime #governmentgoods #DOPA