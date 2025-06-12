Chadchart launches \"Shock the Thieves\" Operation to combat cable theft

The BMA owns 80% of the city's streetlights, while the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) controls 10%, and other agencies are responsible for the remaining 10%.

Impact of Cable Theft on Bangkok's Infrastructure

In 2023, 13 cases of cable theft were reported, causing damage amounting to 16.3 million Baht. In 2024, the number of thefts increased to 21 cases, resulting in 9.2 million Baht in losses. As of June 2025, there have already been 12 theft cases, with damage worth nearly 12.7 million Baht, involving a total of 23,809 meters of stolen cables.

Measures to Prevent Cable Theft in Bangkok

The Public Works Department has implemented several strategies to combat cable theft, including:

Clearer work protocols.

Sticker labels for easy identification of repair vehicles.

Enhanced design and materials to prevent theft.

Installation of IoT systems in control boxes.

Adding QR codes to lampposts for easy reporting of outages.

CCTV installation in vulnerable areas.

Collaboration with the MEA, police, the Engineering Institute, the Ministry of Interior, and local communities.

"Shock the Thieves" Operation Launched to Strengthen Efforts

Governor Chadchart highlighted the impact of cable theft on streetlight reliability and announced the city-wide “Shock the Thieves” operation. Each district is tasked with identifying second-hand goods shops and coordinating with local authorities to prevent the sale of stolen goods.

District Offices to Enforce Stricter Regulations on Second-Hand Shops

Deputy Governor Visanu Thapsomboon stated that district offices must check whether second-hand stores are properly licensed. Any items suspected to be government property, such as cables or manhole covers, should be reported to authorities. Shops found selling stolen goods will face strict penalties. The public is also encouraged to report thefts immediately to the police.

Recent Arrest in Cable Theft Case

In a recent breakthrough, on April 21, 2025, the Ladprao Police arrested 32-year-old Yutthachai (surname withheld) for cable theft near the Skywalk at Bang Kapi intersection. The suspect had stolen several rolls of electrical cables valued at 6,000 Baht. Yutthachai admitted to the theft and was charged with theft during nighttime hours.

