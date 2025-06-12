Chadchart launches \"Shock the Thieves\" Operation to combat cable theft

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has launched the “Shock the Thieves” operation to tackle the rising problem of cable theft, which is responsible for up to 35% of streetlight outages in the city. The operation was announced during the 6th meeting of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) department heads at the Rattanakosin Room, City Hall on Thursday.
The Public Works Department presented a report detailing the main causes of the frequent streetlight outages across Bangkok.
According to the findings:
The BMA owns 80% of the city's streetlights, while the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) controls 10%, and other agencies are responsible for the remaining 10%.
In 2023, 13 cases of cable theft were reported, causing damage amounting to 16.3 million Baht. In 2024, the number of thefts increased to 21 cases, resulting in 9.2 million Baht in losses. As of June 2025, there have already been 12 theft cases, with damage worth nearly 12.7 million Baht, involving a total of 23,809 meters of stolen cables.
The Public Works Department has implemented several strategies to combat cable theft, including:
Governor Chadchart highlighted the impact of cable theft on streetlight reliability and announced the city-wide “Shock the Thieves” operation. Each district is tasked with identifying second-hand goods shops and coordinating with local authorities to prevent the sale of stolen goods.
Deputy Governor Visanu Thapsomboon stated that district offices must check whether second-hand stores are properly licensed. Any items suspected to be government property, such as cables or manhole covers, should be reported to authorities. Shops found selling stolen goods will face strict penalties. The public is also encouraged to report thefts immediately to the police.
In a recent breakthrough, on April 21, 2025, the Ladprao Police arrested 32-year-old Yutthachai (surname withheld) for cable theft near the Skywalk at Bang Kapi intersection. The suspect had stolen several rolls of electrical cables valued at 6,000 Baht. Yutthachai admitted to the theft and was charged with theft during nighttime hours.