Chadchart proposes skywalk connecting school, BTS, and hospital, reaffirms Bangkok’s diversity

The Governor recounted a previous visit to the school, where he had seen three blind students walking together along the sidewalk, navigating uneven paths and vehicles cutting across their path.

This experience inspired the idea to construct a skywalk. The planned skywalk will connect the Bangkok School for the Blind with the BTS Skytrain station and extend to Ramathibodi Hospital, as part of a route that links 11 hospitals in the area.

This initiative aims to facilitate safer and more convenient travel for patients and people with disabilities. Some trees will need to be temporarily relocated, not cut down, with Ramathibodi Hospital taking responsibility.