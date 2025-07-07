Chadchart proposes skywalk connecting school, BTS, and hospital, reaffirms Bangkok’s diversity

He also visited the sports competitions and engaged with students, parents, and volunteers participating in activities such as musical ball passing, land rowing, jump rope, and three-legged races.
The Governor recounted a previous visit to the school, where he had seen three blind students walking together along the sidewalk, navigating uneven paths and vehicles cutting across their path.
This experience inspired the idea to construct a skywalk. The planned skywalk will connect the Bangkok School for the Blind with the BTS Skytrain station and extend to Ramathibodi Hospital, as part of a route that links 11 hospitals in the area.
This initiative aims to facilitate safer and more convenient travel for patients and people with disabilities. Some trees will need to be temporarily relocated, not cut down, with Ramathibodi Hospital taking responsibility.
“Bangkok is a city of diversity. We embrace everyone, regardless of their differences. I send my support to all,” the Governor affirmed.
The event was organised by the Bangkok Association of the Blind to promote health awareness and encourage sports participation among blind residents, also fostering unity and strengthening relationships among related organisations.
