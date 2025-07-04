Chadchart inaugurates new wheelchair ramp at Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha)

He explained that previously, wheelchair users faced difficulty accessing Bangkok City Hall due to the lack of a ramp. However, Phanumas Sukamporn, Adviser to the Governor of Bangkok, had overseen its construction in line with the policies of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
The ramp is now complete and ready for use, he added, noting that initial usage will be monitored and further improvements, such as the addition of handrails for greater convenience, will be made as necessary.
The BMA has consistently driven policies to support people with disabilities, under the concept of "Bangkok for All." One such initiative is the ongoing upgrade of its office buildings and service units, including district offices, public health service centres, and hospitals, to ensure they meet Universal Design standards.
These upgrades aim to provide accessible facilities and make these locations more inclusive for people with disabilities, whether they are visiting or working at these venues. All public service buildings are required to adhere to Universal Design principles.
The BMA completed the renovation of 11 buildings in 2024, with another 11 currently being upgraded in 2025. To date, more than 80 BMA buildings have been renovated to meet Universal Design standards.
