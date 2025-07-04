Chadchart inaugurates new wheelchair ramp at Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha)

He explained that previously, wheelchair users faced difficulty accessing Bangkok City Hall due to the lack of a ramp. However, Phanumas Sukamporn, Adviser to the Governor of Bangkok, had overseen its construction in line with the policies of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The ramp is now complete and ready for use, he added, noting that initial usage will be monitored and further improvements, such as the addition of handrails for greater convenience, will be made as necessary.