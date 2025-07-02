BMA teachers trained to foster a safe and compassionate school environment

The event was held at the Justice Design Studio, 2nd floor, Thailand Institute of Justice (TIJ), Laksi district.
The Deputy Governor commended the TIJ for its commitment to promoting the concept that justice is a shared responsibility and for initiating a campaign to raise awareness of restorative justice practices in both schools and the wider society.
Sanon highlighted that restorative justice offers teachers a constructive approach for managing conflict, rebuilding relationships, and fostering mutual understanding.
The approach emphasises empathy, accountability, and peaceful coexistence by encouraging open dialogue among all parties to express their needs, take responsibility for their actions, and work collaboratively towards reconciliation.
“This training programme for teachers from schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) marks a significant step in integrating restorative justice into school conflict resolution,” he said.
“It will also help prevent repeated acts of violence among students and reduce aggressive behaviour among the youth.”
Following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the TIJ and the BMA, both institutions have launched a joint policy advocacy campaign to promote restorative justice in educational settings.
The initiative aims to establish BMA schools as model safe spaces, reduce violence against children, and achieve a zero dropout rate, with restorative justice serving as the main mechanism.
The programme will feature eight training sessions, each lasting two non-consecutive days, from July to August 2025. Each session will host 40 participants, including teachers and education personnel from BMA secondary schools.
The opening ceremony was also attended by Dr Piset Sa-ardyen, Executive Director of the TIJ, Asst Prof Adisorn Jantrasook, Dean of the Faculty of Learning Sciences and Education at Thammasat University, along with TIJ executives, trainers, and other relevant parties.
