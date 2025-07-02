BMA teachers trained to foster a safe and compassionate school environment

Sanon highlighted that restorative justice offers teachers a constructive approach for managing conflict, rebuilding relationships, and fostering mutual understanding.

The approach emphasises empathy, accountability, and peaceful coexistence by encouraging open dialogue among all parties to express their needs, take responsibility for their actions, and work collaboratively towards reconciliation.

“This training programme for teachers from schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) marks a significant step in integrating restorative justice into school conflict resolution,” he said.

“It will also help prevent repeated acts of violence among students and reduce aggressive behaviour among the youth.”