BMA offer assistance for affected residents due to heavy rains and strong winds
TUESDAY, JULY 01, 2025
(June 30, 2025) – Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), reported that heavy rainfall and strong winds over the past week have caused damage across multiple areas of Bangkok.
Incidents include collapsed billboards, fallen trees, and damage to homes and properties. Residents affected by the disaster are encouraged to contact their district office for immediate assistance.
Assistance will be provided under the BMA’s regulation on assistance for disaster victims BE 2537 (1994) and its fifth amendment BE 2564 (2021). After local district offices assess the damage, cases will be forwarded to the Fire and Rescue Department for further action and financial support.
The department’s assistance is designed to help according to the actual hardship and to alleviate immediate problems, consisting of:
Financial assistance of up to 49,500 baht per household, subject to damage assessment.
Eligibility criteria:
Applicable to homeowners or permanent residents who reside at the damaged premises.
Applicants must submit supporting documents for material assistance in housing repairs, using the form approved by the Governor of Bangkok under official letter Kor Tor 1803/2040, dated November 15, 2013.
Assistance will cover construction materials and structural components only, and does not include furniture, electrical appliances, painting, or other non-structural items.
Required documents:
A district-issued disaster certificate from the local district office.
A police report.
Supporting documents for material assistance in housing repairs, approved by the damage assessment committee.
Photos of the damage.
House registration or proof of homeownership.
A copy of the ID card.
2. Temporary housing or rental support
In cases of partial damage, rental assistance of 3,000 baht per household is provided for one month.
In cases where the entire house is rendered uninhabitable, rental assistance of up to 6,000 baht per household is provided for a period not exceeding two months.
Eligibility criteria:
Applicable to homeowners or permanent residents who reside at the damaged premises.
Required documents:
A district-issued disaster certificate.
Photos of the damage.
A copy of the ID card.
3. Occupational recovery fund
In cases where essential occupational tools or equipment are damaged, financial assistance of up to 11,400 baht per household is provided.
Eligibility criteria:
The applicant must be an affected individual whose primary occupational tools were damaged to the extent that they are unable to continue their occupation.
Required documents:
A disaster victim certificate issued by the district office, clearly specifying the extent of the damage to occupational tools or equipment, along with an official damage valuation.
Photos of the damage.
A copy of the ID card.
A police report detailing the damage to the occupational tools or equipment, including an assessment of the estimated loss.
4. Medical expenses for injuries
In cases of injury requiring outpatient treatment, assistance will be provided based on actual expenses, up to 2,000 baht per person.
In cases of injury requiring inpatient treatment, assistance will be provided based on actual expenses, up to 4,000 baht per person.
Eligibility criteria:
Victims injured in a public disaster.
Required documents:
A disaster victim certificate issued by the relevant district office, specifying the names of individuals injured as a result of the disaster.
A copy of the ID card.
Medical bills.
5. Compensation grant: A 2,300 baht grant per individual
Eligibility criteria:
Victims injured in a public disaster.
Required documents:
A disaster victim certificate issued by the relevant district office, specifying the names of individuals injured as a result of the disaster.
A copy of the ID card.
A medical certificate.
6. Funeral expenses
Eligibility criteria:
Assistance of 29,700 baht per deceased disaster victim.
Required documents:
A disaster victim certificate issued by the relevant district office, specifying the names of the deceased as a result of the disaster.
A copy of the ID card of the deceased and their relatives.
A copy of the house registration of the deceased and their relatives.
A death certificate.
7. Financial assistance for purchasing livestock, plant species, fertilizers, and pesticides
Eligibility criteria:
Disaster-affected individuals engaged in agriculture, with assistance limited to a maximum of 11,400 baht per household.
Required documents:
A disaster victim certificate issued by the district office, accompanied by certification of damage and the amount of assistance approved by an agricultural specialist (Form Kor Sor 01).
A copy of the ID card.
Assistance is provided according to the guidelines for supporting farmers, as approved by the Governor of Bangkok.