20-Baht flat fare for Bangkok electric railway confirmed to start in October

A seminar hosted by the Thailand Consumers’ Council confirmed that the government’s 20-baht flat fare policy for electric rail travel in Bangkok and surrounding provinces will begin on 1 October 2025.
The assurance came from Kritchanon Aiyapanya, Deputy Transport Minister and spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport, during the council's seminar on Thursday.
Kritchanon stated that the Pheu Thai government and the Ministry of Transport are committed to making public transport affordable and accessible for all. He reiterated plans for a flat fare of 10 baht for buses and 20 baht for electric railways, helping commuters keep their daily travel costs under 60 baht.
He noted that this cost would represent less than 10% of the minimum daily wage, aligning with the Thailand Consumers’ Council’s proposal to cap commuting expenses.
Kritchanon confirmed that the 20-baht flat fare policy will be implemented on schedule, pending legal amendments and enactments to three key laws:
These are expected to be passed by the end of September, allowing the programme to launch as planned in October.
Initially, the government will use profits from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) to subsidise private rail operators.
After two years, a traffic congestion tax will be introduced, potentially charging motorists 50 baht per day within a 20-kilometre radius of central Bangkok. This revenue will be used to further support the flat fare subsidy.
Supaporn Thinwattanakul, Deputy Secretary-General of the Thailand Consumers’ Council, called for a comprehensive common ticket system covering buses, boats, and rail to ensure travel costs stay within 109% of the minimum wage.
She also urged improvements in service frequency, recommending a maximum wait time of 15 minutes.
Jiraroth Sukolrat, Deputy Director-General of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, acknowledged that current public transport services are inadequate, with high fares and limited route coverage, especially on 200 existing bus routes.
He confirmed that the Common Ticket Bill is expected to be deliberated in July.
Meanwhile, Kanangnong Nusantia, Director of the Passenger Transport Office, said that around 2,000 buses on 100 routes operated by the Mass Transit Authority of Thailand and Thai Smile Bus will be ready to participate in the system.
Adisak Saiprasert, a council representative, proposed increasing vehicle registration taxes and expanding the Road Safety Fund to help subsidise bus services.
He emphasised that current electric railway fares are too high, citing the following examples: