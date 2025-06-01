20-Baht flat fare for Bangkok electric railway confirmed to start in October

A seminar hosted by the Thailand Consumers’ Council confirmed that the government’s 20-baht flat fare policy for electric rail travel in Bangkok and surrounding provinces will begin on 1 October 2025.

The assurance came from Kritchanon Aiyapanya, Deputy Transport Minister and spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport, during the council's seminar on Thursday.

Affordable Public Transport Policy to Launch in October

Kritchanon stated that the Pheu Thai government and the Ministry of Transport are committed to making public transport affordable and accessible for all. He reiterated plans for a flat fare of 10 baht for buses and 20 baht for electric railways, helping commuters keep their daily travel costs under 60 baht.

He noted that this cost would represent less than 10% of the minimum daily wage, aligning with the Thailand Consumers’ Council’s proposal to cap commuting expenses.