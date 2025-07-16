BMA Commends Company for Rapid Repair of Rusty 'Giant Swing' Sculpture on Pathumwan Skywalk

The sculpture, which uses a unique 'Giant Swing' typeface, is a significant part of the city's branding.

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, the BMA's spokesperson, addressed concerns that arose after images of the rusted sculpture circulated on social media.

He clarified that the distinctive 'Giant Swing' font is an integral part of Bangkok's identity and falls under the BMA's intellectual property.

The city has previously licensed this typeface to private entities and other organisations for the creation of various souvenirs aimed at both Thai and international tourists, as part of a wider initiative to promote Bangkok's unique image.

