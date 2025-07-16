BMA Commends Company for Rapid Repair of Rusty 'Giant Swing' Sculpture on Pathumwan Skywalk

The sculpture, which uses a unique 'Giant Swing' typeface, is a significant part of the city's branding.
Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, the BMA's spokesperson, addressed concerns that arose after images of the rusted sculpture circulated on social media.
He clarified that the distinctive 'Giant Swing' font is an integral part of Bangkok's identity and falls under the BMA's intellectual property.
The city has previously licensed this typeface to private entities and other organisations for the creation of various souvenirs aimed at both Thai and international tourists, as part of a wider initiative to promote Bangkok's unique image.
The private company involved had obtained permission to use the 'Giant Swing' font for merchandise, paying a licensing fee, and also sought approval to install the letter sculpture on the Pathumwan skywalk.
The BMA's Department of Traffic and Transport granted a one-year installation permit, effective from late November 2024 to November 2025.
However, due to prolonged exposure to sun and rain, the letters began to show signs of rust.
The company has since promptly removed the sculpture for refurbishment and repairs.
Once restored, it will be reinstalled, allowing residents and tourists to continue using it as a popular photo spot.
"The BMA extends its gratitude to the private company for their responsiveness to public feedback and for their commitment to swiftly repair the currently damaged 'Giant Swing' font sculpture on the Pathumwan skywalk," stated the BMA spokesperson Aekvarunyoo. "We also wish to thank all citizens who highlighted this issue, as it clearly demonstrates that everyone feels a sense of ownership over our city and is actively helping to look after Bangkok's public spaces."