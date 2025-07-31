Bangkok ranks 11th globally for luxury lifestyle costs in 2025, rising 6 spots

According to the latest Julius Baer Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report for 2025, Bangkok has surged to 11th place among the world’s most expensive cities for luxury living. The report highlights that Thailand’s capital has particularly high prices for specific goods, such as women's luxury footwear and high-end automobiles, reflecting the spending habits of affluent individuals who are increasingly favouring branded and high-quality products. However, some services remain affordable compared to other major global cities.

The Julius Baer Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report 2025 provides a comprehensive overview of economic growth and the spending behaviours of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) worldwide, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, which saw a 4.5% economic growth in 2024, slightly down from 5.1% in 2023 but still outpacing the global average of 3.3%. The number of HNWIs in Asia grew by 5% from the previous year, with 855,000 people now falling into this category.

The report also forecasts that between 2025 and 2028, Asia will generate 47.5% of the world’s new wealthy individuals, with China and India being the primary drivers of this growth.

The Lifestyle Index of the report notes that HNWIs are increasingly prioritising spending on experiences, such as travel, health, and fine dining, over traditional luxury goods. In the Asia-Pacific region, prices for some luxury items, such as technology, have fallen by an average of 21.4%, while business class flights have increased by 12.6%, showing a trend where the wealthy are willing to spend more on comfort and convenience.