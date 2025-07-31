Commerce Ministry eyes 800 million baht in trade deals at Bangkok matching event

Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin on Thursday expressed hope that 156 Thai businesses would be able to secure trade deals worth approximately 800 million baht during a business matching event held in Bangkok.

Suchart shared his optimism in his opening speech at the Thailand – Global Connect: Seeking New Opportunities amidst Global Trade Challenges event, held at the Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao.

The event was organised as a hybrid format, combining both online and on-site components.

Accompanying Suchart to the event were his secretary, Yossing Liamlert; his advisor, Pirawas Somwong; Ekkachat Sitaworarat, deputy permanent secretary for Commerce; and Sunantha Kangwalkulkij, director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion.