Commerce Ministry eyes 800 million baht in trade deals at Bangkok matching event

Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin on Thursday expressed hope that 156 Thai businesses would be able to secure trade deals worth approximately 800 million baht during a business matching event held in Bangkok.
Suchart shared his optimism in his opening speech at the Thailand – Global Connect: Seeking New Opportunities amidst Global Trade Challenges event, held at the Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao.
The event was organised as a hybrid format, combining both online and on-site components.
Accompanying Suchart to the event were his secretary, Yossing Liamlert; his advisor, Pirawas Somwong; Ekkachat Sitaworarat, deputy permanent secretary for Commerce; and Sunantha Kangwalkulkij, director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion.
Suchart stated that the matching event was designed to help Thai businesses find new markets in response to the impacts and uncertainties stemming from US import tariffs.
The event was held in collaboration with 58 Thai trade envoys and Thai trade offices, with a focus on finding new markets in Africa, the Middle East, and other regions, including Argentina.
The event will match Thai businesses with 135 importers from 29 countries, creating 690 negotiation opportunities that could potentially result in deals worth approximately 800 million baht, Suchart said.
According to the Commerce Ministry, the United States remains the top importer of Thai products, purchasing US$33.412 billion worth of Thai goods during the first six months of this year.
From January to June, Thailand exported goods worth US$166.852 billion, reflecting a 15.03% increase compared to the same period last year. The top five importers were the US, China, Japan, India, and Malaysia.