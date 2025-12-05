Daikin Bonus Dispute: Gold Price Surge vs Employment Contract – Offering 3 Baht of Gold for Long-serving Employees

Daikin Industries (Thailand) announced a work stoppage on December 6, 2025, after failing to resolve the labor dispute. The issue centers on the value of 3 Baht of gold that was agreed upon in past employment contracts.
Economic Complexity of the Dispute
The dispute is further complicated by the rise in gold prices over the past decade, especially from 2021–2025, during which time gold prices in Thailand surged steadily.
Factors Driving the Price Surge:
As a result, the value of 3 Baht of gold, as specified in the employee contract, has significantly increased compared to when the agreement was originally made.
Calculating the True Value of Gold in the Current Context
To demonstrate the cost challenges Daikin faces if it adheres to the original contract, the value of 3 Baht of gold at current market prices has changed significantly when compared to the 40,000 Baht cash offer.
This calculation highlights the significant gap between the cash offer of 40,000 Baht and the current market value of 3 Baht of gold, which could be worth as much as 200,000 Baht per employee with rights under the original contract.
Current Situation and Resolution Path
The employer has stated that the work stoppage is a legal action under the Labor Relations Act B.E. 2518 (1975), in accordance with the right to halt work when a labor dispute cannot be resolved.
Treenuch Thienthong, Minister of Labor, confirmed that the situation does not equate to a dismissal. As a result, the employer will not pay wages to the affected employees during the stoppage, as it is a legal exercise of rights.
Despite the work stoppage, the Minister of Labor has instructed the Department of Labor Welfare and Protection to intervene and facilitate a 12th round of negotiations on December 8, 2025, aiming to reach a fair resolution for all parties involved.
The Daikin dispute remains a case to watch closely as the economic dynamics have expanded the value of the previous contractual obligation far beyond the management’s initial offer, potentially complicating negotiations.