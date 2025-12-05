Daikin Bonus Dispute: Gold Price Surge vs Employment Contract – Offering 3 Baht of Gold for Long-serving Employees

Calculating the True Value of Gold in the Current Context



To demonstrate the cost challenges Daikin faces if it adheres to the original contract, the value of 3 Baht of gold at current market prices has changed significantly when compared to the 40,000 Baht cash offer.

Gold Price in 2025 (average December price): 63,550 Baht per Baht of gold, making the value of 3 Baht of gold approximately 190,650 Baht.

If we use the 2025 highest gold price, 67,400 Baht per Baht of gold, the value of 3 Baht of gold would be approximately 202,200 Baht.

This calculation highlights the significant gap between the cash offer of 40,000 Baht and the current market value of 3 Baht of gold, which could be worth as much as 200,000 Baht per employee with rights under the original contract.



Current Situation and Resolution Path



The employer has stated that the work stoppage is a legal action under the Labor Relations Act B.E. 2518 (1975), in accordance with the right to halt work when a labor dispute cannot be resolved.

Treenuch Thienthong, Minister of Labor, confirmed that the situation does not equate to a dismissal. As a result, the employer will not pay wages to the affected employees during the stoppage, as it is a legal exercise of rights.

Despite the work stoppage, the Minister of Labor has instructed the Department of Labor Welfare and Protection to intervene and facilitate a 12th round of negotiations on December 8, 2025, aiming to reach a fair resolution for all parties involved.

The Daikin dispute remains a case to watch closely as the economic dynamics have expanded the value of the previous contractual obligation far beyond the management’s initial offer, potentially complicating negotiations.