Baht gains 1% on weaker dollar and rising gold prices, BOT moves to curb volatility

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) announced on Monday that it would introduce measures to ease pressure on the baht, which appreciated by one per cent last week following a weakening of the US dollar and rising gold prices.

Pimpan Charoenkwan, assistant governor for the Financial Markets Group at the BOT, said the baht strengthened mainly due to the depreciation of the US dollar amid expectations of the US Federal Reserve’s policy direction.

She added that the baht also faced upward pressure from exporters converting their foreign-currency earnings, inflows of foreign capital into the bond market, and the selling of foreign currencies by gold traders after gold prices surged by more than four per cent.