UNESCO Adds 72 New Cities to Global Learning Network

Three Thai provinces—Rayong, Satun, and Tak—join 425 cities worldwide committed to embedding education into everyday life, tackling AI, and driving economic growth.

UNESCO has announced a significant expansion of its Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), welcoming 72 new members from 46 countries, in recognition of their exceptional commitment to making lifelong education a reality for all residents at the local level.

Among the new inductees are three locations from Thailand: Rayong, Satun, and Tak Municipality. These cities have been recognised for their sustained efforts toward lifelong learning, backed by a proven track record of effective policy and practical initiatives.

With this expansion, the GNLC, launched in 2013, now boasts 425 cities across 91 countries, collectively supporting learning opportunities for nearly half a billion citizens worldwide.