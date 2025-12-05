Thailand Confirms All SEA Games Venues Ready, Launches 'Soft Power' Showcase

Bangkok ensures strict security and full readiness for the 33rd SEA Games, integrating 'Taste, Shop, Cheer' markets to boost OTOP sales and promote local Thai culture.
The Thai government has confirmed that all venues for the upcoming 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games are fully compliant with international standards and ready to host the competition, alongside implementing rigorous security protocols.
In a press statement on Friday, Airin Phanrit, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said the Ministry of Tourism and Sports affirmed that all venues are prepared for every type of sporting event and are capable of accommodating spectators to their maximum potential.
Beyond the sporting competition, the government is leveraging the major event to stimulate the domestic economy and promote Thai culture.
The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce, has organised the "Taste, Shop, Cheer" project to run concurrently with the games at every venue.
“This initiative features selected local food and products from across the country for spectators to purchase, aiming to showcase Thailand’s 'soft power' and high-quality local goods to the ASEAN community,” Airin explained.
The project is designed to actively support local entrepreneurs and OTOP (One Tambon One Product) items, covering both food and merchandise.
The spokesperson noted that a large number of entrepreneurs have been engaged to serve both local and foreign sports fans.
Currently, over 30 stalls are confirmed around the Indoor Stadium at the SAT complex in Hua Mak, Bangkok.
Similar local markets are being organised in co-host provinces, including Chonburi, Pathum Thani, Ratchaburi, and Nakhon Pathom, each promoting their most famous regional products.
Airin confirmed that this economic push will cover both the 33rd SEA Games and the subsequent 13th ASEAN Para Games, scheduled to run from 20–26 January 2026.