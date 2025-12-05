Thailand Confirms All SEA Games Venues Ready, Launches 'Soft Power' Showcase

Bangkok ensures strict security and full readiness for the 33rd SEA Games, integrating 'Taste, Shop, Cheer' markets to boost OTOP sales and promote local Thai culture.

The Thai government has confirmed that all venues for the upcoming 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games are fully compliant with international standards and ready to host the competition, alongside implementing rigorous security protocols.

In a press statement on Friday, Airin Phanrit, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said the Ministry of Tourism and Sports affirmed that all venues are prepared for every type of sporting event and are capable of accommodating spectators to their maximum potential.

Beyond the sporting competition, the government is leveraging the major event to stimulate the domestic economy and promote Thai culture.

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce, has organised the "Taste, Shop, Cheer" project to run concurrently with the games at every venue.