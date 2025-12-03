Thailand announces updated schedule for 33rd SEA Games as floods affect southern provinces

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has announced the updated schedule for the 33rd SEA Games, which will take place from 3-20 December 2025. Some of the events, originally scheduled to be held in Songkhla, have been relocated to Bangkok and other venues due to the ongoing severe floods in southern Thailand. As a result, several events have been rescheduled.

The opening ceremony will take place on 9 December 2025 at Rajamangala National Stadium, with the closing ceremony on 20 December 2025, also at Rajamangala.

Key events in the new schedule:

1. Aquatics

Swimming: 10-15 December, SAT Swimming Pool, Bangkok

Diving: 17-19 December, Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus, Samut Prakan

Water Polo: 15-19 December, Thammasat University Water Sports Centre, Rangsit

Artistic Swimming: 10-13 December, Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus, Samut Prakan

Open Water Swimming: 18 & 20 December, Jomtien Beach, Chonburi

2. Archery

Compound: 14-15 December & 18 December, Football Stadium 1, SAT, Bangkok

Recurve: 14 & 17 December, Football Stadium 1, SAT, Bangkok

3. Athletics