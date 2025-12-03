Thailand announces updated schedule for 33rd SEA Games as floods affect southern provinces

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 03, 2025

The official schedule for the 33rd SEA Games is out, with new dates for competitions and 10,000 more seats for the opening ceremony. Changes due to southern floods.

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has announced the updated schedule for the 33rd SEA Games, which will take place from 3-20 December 2025. Some of the events, originally scheduled to be held in Songkhla, have been relocated to Bangkok and other venues due to the ongoing severe floods in southern Thailand. As a result, several events have been rescheduled.

The opening ceremony will take place on 9 December 2025 at Rajamangala National Stadium, with the closing ceremony on 20 December 2025, also at Rajamangala.

Key events in the new schedule:

1. Aquatics

  • Swimming: 10-15 December, SAT Swimming Pool, Bangkok
  • Diving: 17-19 December, Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus, Samut Prakan
  • Water Polo: 15-19 December, Thammasat University Water Sports Centre, Rangsit
  • Artistic Swimming: 10-13 December, Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus, Samut Prakan
  • Open Water Swimming: 18 & 20 December, Jomtien Beach, Chonburi

2. Archery

  • Compound: 14-15 December & 18 December, Football Stadium 1, SAT, Bangkok
  • Recurve: 14 & 17 December, Football Stadium 1, SAT, Bangkok

3. Athletics

  • Athletics: 10-13 December & 16-17 December, Suphachalasai Stadium, Bangkok
  • Athletics (Venue 2): 15 December, Happy and Healthy Bike Lane, Bang Na

4. Badminton

  • Badminton: 7-8 December & 10-14 December, Gymnasium 4, Thammasat University Rangsit, Pathum Thani

5. Baseball & Softball

  • Baseball: 5-12 December, Queen Sirikit Sports Centre, Pathum Thani
  • Softball: 15-20 December, Queen Sirikit Sports Centre, Pathum Thani
  • Baseball 5: 11-14 December, Multipurpose Building, SAT, Bangkok

6. Basketball

  • 3X3: 10-11 December, Nimibutr Building, National Stadium, Bangkok
  • 5X5: 13-15 December & 17-19 December, Nimibutr Building, National Stadium, Bangkok

7. Billiards & Snooker

  • Billiards: 10-14 December, Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani
  • Snooker: 10-13 December & 15-17 December, Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani
  • 6 Red Snooker: 10-15 December, Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

8. Bowling

  • Bowling: 14-19 December, Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl, Major Cineplex Ratchayothin, Bangkok

9. Boxing

  • Boxing: 10-17 December & 19 December, Chulalongkorn University Sports Centre, Bangkok

10. Canoe & Rowing

  • Canoe Slalom: 10-11 December, Rowing Training Centre, Royal Thai Navy, Rayong
  • Canoe Sprint: 10-12 December, Rowing Training Centre, Royal Thai Navy, Rayong
  • Classic Rowing: 14-17 December, Rowing Training Centre, Royal Thai Navy, Rayong
  • Rowing Beach Sprint: 19 December, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Chonburi
  • Dragon Boat: 18-19 December, Rowing Training Centre, Royal Thai Navy, Rayong

For full schedule, click here.

