Aiyawatt Leads Thai Polo Team to Compete for Gold at 2025 SEA Games

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the CEO and chairman of King Power Group will lead the Thai national polo team in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), which will be held from December 3–19, 2025, at the VS Sports Club & Siam Polo Park in Samut Prakan. The polo competition will feature two categories, with Thailand targeting two gold medals after sending athletes to train in Argentina in preparation.
On November 19, 2025, the Thailand Polo Association officially introduced the national team for the 2025 SEA Games. The team members include:
On October 31, 2025, the Thailand Polo Association conducted a re-drawing of the competition draw after Singapore withdrew from the event. The new draw was managed by Mr. Steven Evans, representative of the represented the Federation of International Polo (FIP), and witnessed by representatives from the Thailand Sports Organising Committee (THASOC) and the FIP technical committee. The competition will consist of two categories:
In a press conference on October 15, 2025, Dr Pairoj Boonkongchuen, President of the Thailand Polo Association, shared the goal of securing two gold medals, one in each category, 2-4 Goals and 4-6 Goals. Dr Pairoj stated that the team is well-prepared and that their training in Argentina, known for its top polo players, would help further develop their skills and increase their competitiveness ahead of the SEA Games.
The Thai polo team is poised to showcase their skills and compete for gold as part of Thailand’s ongoing efforts to excel in the SEA Games, with the aim to make a strong impression in the sport.