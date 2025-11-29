Aiyawatt Leads Thai Polo Team to Compete for Gold at 2025 SEA Games

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the CEO and chairman of King Power Group will lead the Thai national polo team in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), which will be held from December 3–19, 2025, at the VS Sports Club & Siam Polo Park in Samut Prakan. The polo competition will feature two categories, with Thailand targeting two gold medals after sending athletes to train in Argentina in preparation.

On November 19, 2025, the Thailand Polo Association officially introduced the national team for the 2025 SEA Games. The team members include: