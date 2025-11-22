Thailand unveils SEA Games 2025 logo, mascot and slogan celebrating ‘Contemporary Thai Identity’

Thailand’s hosting of the 33rd SEA Games in 2025 is not only about sporting excellence—it carries a deeper vision expressed through three key symbols: the official logo, the mascot, and the slogan. All were meticulously crafted by Tnop Wangsillapakun, creative designer and founder of TNOP DESIGN, under the concept of “Contemporary Thai Identity”, ready to shine on the regional stage.



The SEA Games 2025 Logo – “Play by the Rules”

The logo centres on the idea of discipline, fairness and respect for rules, captured in the theme “Play by the Rules”.

Its design draws inspiration from the curved lines of running tracks and field boundaries, representing order and the spirit of sportsmanship.

Hidden within the sweeping, intersecting lines are two iconic forms: the "Jua Sam Yod", an architectural motif of traditional Thai temples; and the flame of a torch, symbolising perseverance and the pursuit of victory.

The result is a design that harmoniously blends the dynamism of sport, the essence of Thainess, and an international aesthetic, presenting a modern Thailand that respects the rules and moves confidently with the world.