Thailand unveils SEA Games 2025 logo, mascot and slogan celebrating ‘Contemporary Thai Identity’

Thailand’s hosting of the 33rd SEA Games in 2025 is not only about sporting excellence—it carries a deeper vision expressed through three key symbols: the official logo, the mascot, and the slogan. All were meticulously crafted by Tnop Wangsillapakun, creative designer and founder of TNOP DESIGN, under the concept of “Contemporary Thai Identity”, ready to shine on the regional stage.
The logo centres on the idea of discipline, fairness and respect for rules, captured in the theme “Play by the Rules”.
Its design draws inspiration from the curved lines of running tracks and field boundaries, representing order and the spirit of sportsmanship.
Hidden within the sweeping, intersecting lines are two iconic forms: the "Jua Sam Yod", an architectural motif of traditional Thai temples; and the flame of a torch, symbolising perseverance and the pursuit of victory.
The result is a design that harmoniously blends the dynamism of sport, the essence of Thainess, and an international aesthetic, presenting a modern Thailand that respects the rules and moves confidently with the world.
The mascot for SEA Games 2025 is named “The Sans”—a simple yet meaningful name derived from the Thai word sān, meaning to weave.
Weaving has long been central to Thai craftsmanship: thin strips of bamboo or natural fibres intricately crossed to form structures of beauty and strength. This imagery reflects the “weaving of friendship” among athletes from all 11 ASEAN countries.
Key features of The Sans include: colours of the Thai national flag (red-white-blue) to represent the host nation; a friendly, playful character accessible to all ages; seven versions in seven colours, inspired by “the colours of Southeast Asia”, celebrating the region’s cultural diversity.
The Sans is expected to become a standout collectible and a joyful symbol for fans across ASEAN.
The official slogan, “Ever Forward”, encapsulates the mission of SEA Games 2025. It signifies not only sporting triumph but also ASEAN cooperation, shared progress, balanced development and sustainability.
It also reflects Thailand’s ambition to elevate event standards—from technology to spectator experience—to meet global expectations.
SEA Games 2025 will be more than a medal competition. It will be a stage on which Thailand showcases its art, culture, and sporting spirit, woven together through the logo, mascot and slogan, creating a new chapter of shared pride for the people of ASEAN.
Thailand’s vision for the Games is clear: to honour tradition, embrace modernity, and step Ever Forward into the future—together.