Team Thailand sets target of 241 gold medals at 2025 SEA Games

Team Thailand has officially announced its medal target for the 33rd SEA Games 2025, setting an ambitious goal of 241 gold medals — a figure expected to secure the nation the title of overall champion.
The announcement was made during the final Meet the Press SEA Games 2025 session on November 18, 2025 at the Rajamangala National Stadium, attended by Dr Gongsak Yodmani, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).
Paitoon Chutimakornkul, president of the Sports Journalists Association of Thailand, summarised the medal targets gathered across all 50 national sports associations during nine press sessions. He said Thailand is confident that achieving the 241-gold target would secure the country the No.1 overall spot at the 33rd SEA Games.
During the final press conference, eight associations announced a combined target of 33 additional gold medals, led by rowing with the highest ambition:
Navy Capt Naruphat Thain, Deputy Secretary-General, said the team aims for 18 golds out of 30 events, confident in canoe slalom (4 golds) and canoe/kayak (6 golds).
• Men’s football: Coach Thawatchai Damrong-Ongtrakul vowed to reclaim the men’s title for the first time since 2017.
• Men’s futsal: Coach Miguel Rodrigo aims for gold with the strongest squad.
• Women’s futsal and women’s football also target one gold medal each, despite commitments to the Futsal World Cup.
Association President Pol Lt Col Kulthon Prachuabmoh expressed full confidence that both the men’s and women’s teams would win gold.
Both associations expect at least three golds, citing strong Asian-level results.
President Komon Chantraraks said the women’s team is fully capable of securing both golds.
Vice-president Wiwatchai Rattanarut aims for at least one gold.
President Narumon Siriwat believes the team can finish top three, boosted by home advantage.
Dr Kongsak addressed concerns over potential budget delays but assured all preparations remain on schedule. He confirmed that, following discussions with the National Olympic Committee and the Cabinet, bonus rewards for athletes will be increased for this SEA Games edition.
He emphasised that Thailand will maintain international standards across all aspects of its SEA Games campaign.