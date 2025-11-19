Team Thailand sets target of 241 gold medals at 2025 SEA Games

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2025

Thailand sets a target of 241 gold medals for the 2025 SEA Games, aims for overall championship with eight associations adding 33 more golds while SAT confirms increased athlete bonuses

Team Thailand has officially announced its medal target for the 33rd SEA Games 2025, setting an ambitious goal of 241 gold medals — a figure expected to secure the nation the title of overall champion.

The announcement was made during the final Meet the Press SEA Games 2025 session on November 18, 2025 at the Rajamangala National Stadium, attended by Dr Gongsak Yodmani, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).

241 gold medals: Thailand confident of reclaiming SEA Games dominance

Paitoon Chutimakornkul, president of the Sports Journalists Association of Thailand, summarised the medal targets gathered across all 50 national sports associations during nine press sessions. He said Thailand is confident that achieving the 241-gold target would secure the country the No.1 overall spot at the 33rd SEA Games.

Final 8 sports associations add 33 more gold-medal targets

During the final press conference, eight associations announced a combined target of 33 additional gold medals, led by rowing with the highest ambition:

Rowing – 18 gold medals

Navy Capt Naruphat Thain, Deputy Secretary-General, said the team aims for 18 golds out of 30 events, confident in canoe slalom (4 golds) and canoe/kayak (6 golds).

Football Association of Thailand – 4 gold medals

• Men’s football: Coach Thawatchai Damrong-Ongtrakul vowed to reclaim the men’s title for the first time since 2017.
• Men’s futsal: Coach Miguel Rodrigo aims for gold with the strongest squad.
• Women’s futsal and women’s football also target one gold medal each, despite commitments to the Futsal World Cup.

Rugby – 2 gold medals

Association President Pol Lt Col Kulthon Prachuabmoh expressed full confidence that both the men’s and women’s teams would win gold.

Archery – 3 gold medals

Shooting (Clay Target) – 3 gold medals

Both associations expect at least three golds, citing strong Asian-level results.

Cricket – 2 gold medals

President Komon Chantraraks said the women’s team is fully capable of securing both golds.

Bowling – 1 gold medal

Vice-president Wiwatchai Rattanarut aims for at least one gold.

Netball – podium finish

President Narumon Siriwat believes the team can finish top three, boosted by home advantage.

SAT confirms increased bonus rewards for athletes

Dr Kongsak addressed concerns over potential budget delays but assured all preparations remain on schedule. He confirmed that, following discussions with the National Olympic Committee and the Cabinet, bonus rewards for athletes will be increased for this SEA Games edition.

He emphasised that Thailand will maintain international standards across all aspects of its SEA Games campaign.

