Team Thailand sets target of 241 gold medals at 2025 SEA Games

Team Thailand has officially announced its medal target for the 33rd SEA Games 2025, setting an ambitious goal of 241 gold medals — a figure expected to secure the nation the title of overall champion.

The announcement was made during the final Meet the Press SEA Games 2025 session on November 18, 2025 at the Rajamangala National Stadium, attended by Dr Gongsak Yodmani, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).

241 gold medals: Thailand confident of reclaiming SEA Games dominance

Paitoon Chutimakornkul, president of the Sports Journalists Association of Thailand, summarised the medal targets gathered across all 50 national sports associations during nine press sessions. He said Thailand is confident that achieving the 241-gold target would secure the country the No.1 overall spot at the 33rd SEA Games.