DDC warns of heat stroke risk as Thailand enters hot season

21 heat-related deaths reported

The DDC also said the Epidemiology Division’s surveillance system recorded 21 heat-related deaths in 2025.

Of the total, 18 were men and three were women, aged between 27 and 79, with an average age of 51. Around 28.5% were labourers. Deaths were reported in 16 provinces, with Udon Thani recording the highest number at five, followed by Nakhon Ratchasima with two.

By region, the Northeast recorded the highest share of heat-related deaths at 52%, followed by the Central and Western regions at 24%.

The department said 24% of those who died had underlying conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Alcohol consumption was also identified as an important risk factor, while 67% of the deaths occurred outdoors.

April recorded the highest number of deaths, accounting for 57% of the total, in line with peak temperatures that can reach 41 degrees Celsius.

Heat stroke can become life-threatening

The DDC said heat stroke occurs when the body is exposed to very high temperatures, especially above 40C, and can no longer regulate its internal heat.

Warning signs include very high body temperature, hot and flushed skin, lack of sweating, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, palpitations, confusion, weakness and loss of consciousness. Severe neurological symptoms such as seizures or incoherent speech may also occur.

People showing such symptoms should be taken to hospital immediately or emergency services should be contacted on 1669.

As immediate first aid, the patient should be laid flat, tight clothing loosened, and the body cooled with a cold wet cloth applied to the neck, armpits, head and body, while using a fan to help lower the temperature. If the patient is unconscious, they should be placed on their side to prevent airway obstruction before being rushed to hospital.

High-risk groups urged to take precautions

Dr Anek Mung-Om-Klang, deputy director-general of the DDC, said the risk of heat stroke is higher among older people, young children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, athletes and people with chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular disease and obesity.

He urged the public to protect themselves during periods of extreme heat by avoiding outdoor activity between 11am and 3pm, resting regularly in shaded areas, and drinking enough clean water before feeling thirsty.

The department also advised people to avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks, wear loose and light-coloured clothing, and never leave children or pets in cars parked in direct sunlight, as temperatures inside vehicles can rise rapidly within 10 to 20 minutes.

Public urged to monitor symptoms

The DDC called on the public to follow weather forecasts closely and seek medical attention immediately if they develop unusual heat-related symptoms or suspect heat stroke, in order to prevent serious complications.

For further information, the public can contact the DDC hotline on 1422.