Indonesia’s Myanmar visit draws attention to ASEAN engagement

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono’s June 8 visit to Myanmar has sharpened attention on ASEAN’s search for a workable approach to a country still mired in conflict, after several foreign ministers from the bloc opened fresh channels with Naypyidaw.

The trip was the first official visit by an Indonesian minister to Myanmar since the 2021 military coup.

It attracted scrutiny because Jakarta has long been one of ASEAN’s more vocal advocates of holding Myanmar’s military regime to account.

Analysts told The Straits Times, however, that the move should not be read as a major departure from Indonesia’s position.

“It could be seen as a pragmatic recalibration,” said Joanne Lin, senior fellow and coordinator of the ASEAN Studies Centre at the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute.

“Jakarta’s move reflects a broader recognition that isolation alone has not delivered meaningful progress,” she added.

“While Indonesia remains supportive of the ASEAN 5PC, what appears to be changing is the emphasis,” she said, referring to ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus, the peace road map adopted in 2021.

During his visit to Naypyidaw, Sugiono delivered a message from President Prabowo Subianto reaffirming Indonesia’s support for an inclusive and sustainable peace process in Myanmar, Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said.

He also reiterated Jakarta’s backing for the peace plan, saying Indonesia was prepared to work with stakeholders in Myanmar to encourage dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.