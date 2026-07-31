Koh Kret Rang Daeng tea joins Nonthaburi’s protected GI list

Koh Kret Rang Daeng tea has been registered as Nonthaburi’s fifth geographical indication, or GI, product, recognising traditional tea-processing methods passed down through the island’s Thai-Mon community.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, explained that the tea is made from the leaves of the Rang Daeng plant (Ventilago denticulata Willd.), which grows well in Nonthaburi.

Producers carefully select the leaves before reducing their moisture content and roasting them using techniques practised by the Thai-Mon community on Koh Kret for generations.

The department attributed the tea’s distinctive colour, aroma and flavour to a combination of carefully selected local ingredients, traditional processing methods and the province’s geographical conditions.