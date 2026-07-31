Thailand details US tariff exemptions and duties across key exports

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce, reported that Thailand’s exports to the United States in 2025 were valued at US$91.255 billion.
A review conducted after the United States imposed a 12.5% tariff under Section 301 because Thailand lacked measures banning imports of goods produced with forced labour found that:
A total of 2,120 items under Annex II - Part A were exempt, with a value of US$56.201 billion, or 61.58% of Thailand’s total exports to the United States.
Non-exempt goods were valued at US$35.034 billion, or 38.39%.
Of the non-exempt goods, about US$7 billion worth were also covered by Section 232 and would therefore not face an additional Section 301 tariff.
This reduced the overall share of Thai exports subject to the Section 301 tariff without an exemption to about 28%.
Among the non-exempt goods considered likely to be affected, the 10 leading industrial products included car tyres, truck tyres, machinery, cameras, air conditioners, and vehicle wheels and wheel rims.
However, these products are covered by Section 232 and will not face an additional tariff under Section 301.
Industrial goods not covered by Section 232 will be subject to the Section 301 tariff, including silver jewellery, metal jewellery and vinyl floor tiles.
Non-exempt agricultural goods, including dog and cat food, milled rice, tuna, shrimp and other seasoning sauces, will face the 12.5% tariff.
The combined value of the 10 leading affected product categories was about US$2.93 billion, equivalent to 3.21% of Thailand’s exports to the United States.
Among goods subject to Section 301, there were 48 product lines on which Thailand faces the tariff while its competitors are exempt, placing Thailand at a disadvantage.
These included diamonds, jewellery and fresh orchids, with a combined value of US$292 million.
Going forward, Thai exports to the United States on the non-exempt list will face the Section 301 tariff in addition to the normal most-favoured-nation (MFN) tariff and other duties, including anti-dumping (AD), countervailing (CVD) and safeguard duties.
The total charge will depend on the number and type of trade-remedy cases applying to each product, except for goods already covered by Section 232.
The review found that solar cells were likely to face the highest US tariffs: the 12.5% levy, anti-dumping duties of 111.45% to 202.90% and countervailing duties of 255.39% to 774.50%, bringing the combined rate to more than 800%.
For some countries, the rate reaches 1,000%.
China, for example, is already subject to existing Section 301 tariffs of 7.5% to 100%, even without the 12.5% levy.
In 2025, Thailand exported finished solar panels worth US$399 million to the United States, accounting for 0.44% of its total goods exports to the country.
Exports declined in 2026, although the United States continued to import certain types of solar panels produced only in Thailand.
However, Thailand is seeking additional exemptions for seven product groups covering 78 tariff lines: agriculture and food security; consumer and household goods; medical and public-health products; electronics and semiconductors; vehicles and parts; machinery components and industrial equipment; and handicrafts and value-added products.