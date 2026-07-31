Thailand details US tariff exemptions and duties across key exports

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce, reported that Thailand’s exports to the United States in 2025 were valued at US$91.255 billion.

A review conducted after the United States imposed a 12.5% tariff under Section 301 because Thailand lacked measures banning imports of goods produced with forced labour found that:

A total of 2,120 items under Annex II - Part A were exempt, with a value of US$56.201 billion, or 61.58% of Thailand’s total exports to the United States.

Non-exempt goods were valued at US$35.034 billion, or 38.39%.

Of the non-exempt goods, about US$7 billion worth were also covered by Section 232 and would therefore not face an additional Section 301 tariff.

This reduced the overall share of Thai exports subject to the Section 301 tariff without an exemption to about 28%.

Among the non-exempt goods considered likely to be affected, the 10 leading industrial products included car tyres, truck tyres, machinery, cameras, air conditioners, and vehicle wheels and wheel rims.