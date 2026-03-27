DIP moves to elevate Phuket seven-colour lobster in premium GI push

The department and related agencies also see opportunities to further its market potential by adding value through tourism promotion during the Phuket Lobster Festival, a major annual food festival in Phuket held every August.

The festival is intended to help position Phuket as a destination for food lovers from around the world seeking to sample special dishes made from premium GI ingredients. Leading chefs will use Phuket seven-colour lobster to create both popular and innovative dishes at the event.

As for the next phase of development, the DIP plans to use the Phuket seven-colour lobster model to expand to other fisheries products. At present, 17 fisheries items have already been registered as GI products.

These include Songkhla Lake three-water sea bass, Surat Thani oysters, Bang Bo snakeskin gourami in Samut Prakan, Mae Klong mackerel in Samut Songkhram, Kalasin giant river prawn, and Sai Nam Lai Betong Nile tilapia in Yala, among others.

Together, these products generated more than 4.44 billion baht in income for communities in 2025.

The department said it would work closely with the Department of Fisheries and other related agencies to upgrade quality control systems for GI fisheries products in line with required standards, in order to verify the origin and unique identity of products from each area.

This, it said, would help assure consumers that they are genuinely receiving high-quality products.

At the same time, the DIP is preparing to continue pushing new high-potential fisheries products into the GI system.

It will accelerate proactive efforts to identify and develop products with distinctive local identities that can qualify for GI registration, while also strengthening knowledge among farmers and entrepreneurs on maintaining standards and using the GI label correctly.

The goal is to create lasting opportunities and sustainable income for communities.

In addition to cooperation activities between the DIP and its partner agencies, GI Market 2026 also features a live broadcast by Atirut “Can” Kittipatana, a well-known news presenter and influencer, who is helping showcase the atmosphere at the event and present more than 70 GI vendors from provinces across the country.

Special promotions are also available throughout the event, including discounts of up to 60% on GI product shipping via Thailand Post for shoppers purchasing items at the fair, as well as special offers from participating vendors.

The DIP has invited the public to support GI products from now until March 29, 2026, from 10am to 10pm, at Central Pinklao, G floor.