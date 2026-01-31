Phuket’s Seven-Coloured Lobster gains GI status, recognised as “Foie Gras of the Sea”

Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), has announced that Phuket’s Seven-Coloured Lobster has officially been registered as a Geographical Indication (GI) product, making it the fourth GI product of Phuket, following Phuket pineapples, Phuket buffalo oranges, and Phuket pearls. This marks a significant milestone in elevating local premium seafood products, ensuring their reputation and origin are protected.

Phuket’s Seven-Coloured Lobster has long been an important economic product and a symbol of the province’s food tourism.

Auramon explained that the uniqueness of the Phuket Seven-Coloured Lobster comes from its geographical location, surrounded by the abundant Andaman Sea, with the perfect salinity and constant water currents influenced by the tides. This provides the lobsters with natural nutrients, while the local farmers rear them in cages and feed them local, calcium-rich shellfish, which helps them shed their exoskeletons properly and grow strong.

The lobsters have large bodies, weighing no less than 500 grams, with thick, hard heads and long, strong antennae. Their tails are fan-shaped, and their bodies can be green, orange, blue, purple, pink, cream, or black, with a mix of at least seven colours. The lobster meat is firm, clear, tender, sweet, with a rich lobster fat and no fishy odour. It is popular both raw as sashimi or cooked by grilling or baking, maintaining its tender texture without becoming tough.