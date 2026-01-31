Phuket’s Seven-Coloured Lobster gains GI status, recognised as “Foie Gras of the Sea”

Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), has announced that Phuket’s Seven-Coloured Lobster has officially been registered as a Geographical Indication (GI) product, making it the fourth GI product of Phuket, following Phuket pineapples, Phuket buffalo oranges, and Phuket pearls. This marks a significant milestone in elevating local premium seafood products, ensuring their reputation and origin are protected.
Phuket’s Seven-Coloured Lobster has long been an important economic product and a symbol of the province’s food tourism.
Auramon explained that the uniqueness of the Phuket Seven-Coloured Lobster comes from its geographical location, surrounded by the abundant Andaman Sea, with the perfect salinity and constant water currents influenced by the tides. This provides the lobsters with natural nutrients, while the local farmers rear them in cages and feed them local, calcium-rich shellfish, which helps them shed their exoskeletons properly and grow strong.
The lobsters have large bodies, weighing no less than 500 grams, with thick, hard heads and long, strong antennae. Their tails are fan-shaped, and their bodies can be green, orange, blue, purple, pink, cream, or black, with a mix of at least seven colours. The lobster meat is firm, clear, tender, sweet, with a rich lobster fat and no fishy odour. It is popular both raw as sashimi or cooked by grilling or baking, maintaining its tender texture without becoming tough.
Phuket’s Seven-Coloured Lobster is considered a highly marketable product with great consumer demand, with an average annual production of 21,670 kilograms. It is sold at a high price of 3,000 Baht per kilogram, generating a total economic value of over 65 million Baht per year. Due to its exceptional quality and reputation, it has earned the nickname "Foie Gras of the Sea" and was even selected as one of the dishes served during the APEC 2022 leaders' summit, as well as being recognised in Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hotels both domestically and internationally.
Pawarit Racharak, an entrepreneur and owner of the Phuket Seven-Coloured Lobster farm, expressed his pride in the GI registration, believing that it will provide an opportunity to elevate local products to international standards. He is confident it will add value and credibility to the product, increasing consumer confidence in both its quality and origin. This will also positively impact the local tourism and food industries, contributing to the sustainable development of Phuket’s fishing communities.
The Department of Intellectual Property will continue to promote the establishment of a quality control system for GI products to maintain consistent production standards for Phuket’s Seven-Coloured Lobster. This will ensure that both Thai and international consumers enjoy high-quality lobster directly from the production areas in Phuket. Additionally, the department will collaborate with local agencies to support food tourism and push these premium products into the market, creating sustainable economic growth for the local community.