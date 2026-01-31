Singapore recalls two batches of infant formula made in Thailand after toxin discovery

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Friday (January 30) the recall of two additional batches of Dumex infant formula products, following the discovery of cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting.

The affected batches are:

Dumex Dulac Stage 1 (800g), batch 101575737 (made in Thailand)

Dumex Dulac Stage 2 (800g), batch 101570779 (made in Thailand)

Both batches are set to expire on September 5, 2027.

The recall affects products that may have used the same raw ingredients supplied by a shared source as earlier batches of infant formula, which were also recalled. According to the SFA and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), these two batches are the final products to be recalled from a total of nine affected batches, which represent about 5% of the imported supply of such products.

To date, the SFA has completed testing of all infant formula products sold in major retail outlets in Singapore, and no further recalls are anticipated.

As of January 29, two individuals who had consumed the affected products exhibited mild symptoms potentially linked to cereulide exposure, bringing the total number of cases to three. All three have since recovered.

There are currently no specific clinical laboratory tests available to definitively confirm cereulide poisoning. The SFA and CDA are working closely with medical practitioners to monitor for any potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children.

Consumers who have purchased products from the affected batches are advised not to feed them to their children. Parents who notice any symptoms in their children after consumption should seek medical advice immediately.