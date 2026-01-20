Singapore to bar flagged travellers before take-off from Jan 30

From 30 January 2026, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will issue No-Boarding Directive (NBD) notices to airline operators at Changi and Seletar Airports, to prevent undesirable or prohibited immigrants, and those who do not meet Singapore’s entry requirements, from boarding flights bound for Singapore. This upstream measure will enhance our border security.

Use of Advance Traveller Information

2. Currently, ICA leverages advance traveller information, including that provided in the SG Arrival Card (SGAC), flight manifests and other sources of data, to identify high-risk travellers before they arrive at our checkpoints. Upon arrival, these travellers are flagged for more stringent checks when they clear immigration.

3. From January 2026, ICA will issue NBD notices to airlines against identified prohibited or undesirable travellers. Airlines that receive an NBD notice must not allow these travellers to board the flight for Singapore. ICA may also issue NBDs against travellers who do not meet Singapore’s entry requirements, such as possessing a valid visa or a travel document with at least six months’ validity.

Objective of NBD

4. The NBD allows ICA to prevent identified prohibited or undesirable travellers whom we are aware from advance traveller information that they are headed to Singapore, from boarding the flight for Singapore. This strengthens Singapore’s border security by keeping potential threats from reaching our shores in the first place.