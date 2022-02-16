Automated clearance to be the norm for all travellers to Singapore from 2023: ICA

Foreign visitors will no longer have to proceed to manual counters each time they visit Singapore to have their iris and facial biometrics cleared.

Instead, they can do so at the automated lanes that Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders already use to enter the country.

ICA, which was releasing its annual statistics report on Tuesday, said: "The use of iris patterns and facial features as primary identifiers for immigration clearance not only provides more robust and reliable identity authentication of travellers, but (also) more hygienic, convenient and efficient immigration clearance."

Last October, ICA introduced the electronic visit pass at Changi Airport, which will be implemented at all checkpoints soon.

The pass, which is issued to foreign visitors, replaces the inked endorsement stamps in passports.

ICA said these measures will reduce contact between its officers and travellers.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, ICA implemented several initiatives in support of Singapore's reopening. These included redesigning the manual counters at checkpoints so travellers can self-scan their passports, making immigration clearance safer for everyone.